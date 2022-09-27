Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Down 64.9% in September

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the August 31st total of 600,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,153,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after purchasing an additional 480,329 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 334,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 126,350 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 303,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 113,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 650,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after purchasing an additional 106,829 shares during the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TIGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $29.05 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.56.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 222,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,476. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

