MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.51

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 11144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of MINISO Group from $12.20 to $11.90 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of -1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,790,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,600,000 after buying an additional 502,617 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 92,767 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,928,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,812,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 231,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

