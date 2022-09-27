Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) Short Interest Update

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 356.4% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mission Advancement

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Advancement in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mission Advancement in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mission Advancement by 40.0% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mission Advancement by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 38,490 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Mission Advancement by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 94,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 19,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Mission Advancement Stock Performance

Shares of Mission Advancement stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,299. Mission Advancement has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

Mission Advancement Company Profile

Mission Advancement Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mission Advancement Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

