Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 4,930 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,228 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 285,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Regions Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,455,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,736,000 after acquiring an additional 101,906 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Regions Financial by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Regions Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,193,832. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.