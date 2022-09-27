Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 504 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $877,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 81.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 80,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,418,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,086,000 after purchasing an additional 185,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 323,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 989,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,609,629. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.45.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.