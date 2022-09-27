Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 6,327 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 900.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 978.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 900.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 900.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SHOP traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.74. 696,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,710,066. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average is $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities began coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.