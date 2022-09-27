Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.0% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 39,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $309.96. 82,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,571. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.64 and a 200-day moving average of $305.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total value of $532,364.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,268 shares of company stock valued at $94,808,105. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.19.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

