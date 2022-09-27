Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.44. 290,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,581,567. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $80.25 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

