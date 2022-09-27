Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $6.88 Million Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares comprises approximately 2.7% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. owned about 0.16% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFBS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth $59,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 119.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFBS traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $81.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,249. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.91. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.80 and a 52-week high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 46.52%. The company had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $278,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,685,238.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

