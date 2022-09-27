Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 174,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 49,578 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,985. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $113.22 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.51.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

