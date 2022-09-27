Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Takes $330,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $2,708,912,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $717,426,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after buying an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,049 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,923,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $503,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,521 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.02. 92,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,087. The stock has a market cap of $165.56 billion, a PE ratio of 96.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.60. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $148.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.38.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

