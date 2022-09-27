Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.096 per share on Tuesday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Modiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDV remained flat at $15.20 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,996. Modiv has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $89.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MDV shares. Colliers International Group began coverage on shares of Modiv in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Modiv in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Modiv

Modiv Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Modiv stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Modiv Inc. ( NYSE:MDV Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Modiv as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

