Monero Classic (XMC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.37 Million

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and $19,928.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001463 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018469 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000310 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000235 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

