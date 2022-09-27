Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 70000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.43 target price on shares of Monument Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Monument Mining Trading Down 7.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$21.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

About Monument Mining

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer and mining asset developer in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. It primarily focuses on the gold deposits; and explores for copper and iron deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, Peranggih, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

