Morgan Stanley Cuts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $335.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $335.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut FactSet Research Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $388.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.99.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $961,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $961,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,335 shares of company stock worth $2,158,169 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after buying an additional 421,362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,002,000 after buying an additional 122,485 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 178,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,620,000 after buying an additional 114,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,165,000 after buying an additional 89,401 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,791,000 after buying an additional 83,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

