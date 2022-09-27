MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC cut its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,613 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct makes up 3.5% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 1.10% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $46,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $350,365.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $135,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $617,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,975.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,688. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 1.7 %

MSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. William Blair cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

NYSE:MSM traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,361. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.