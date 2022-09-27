MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €260.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been given a €260.00 ($265.31) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTX. Barclays set a €239.00 ($243.88) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Warburg Research set a €182.00 ($185.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($236.73) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of MTX stock traded up €3.05 ($3.11) on Tuesday, hitting €156.40 ($159.59). 185,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €180.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €185.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion and a PE ratio of 35.30. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €152.80 ($155.92) and a twelve month high of €221.10 ($225.61).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

