Multiverse (AI) Trading Down 35.6% This Week

Multiverse (AI) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. During the last seven days, Multiverse has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. Multiverse has a total market cap of $22.39 million and approximately $284,575.00 worth of Multiverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00134097 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $367.01 or 0.01814738 BTC.

Multiverse Coin Profile

Multiverse’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Multiverse’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. Multiverse’s official website is multiverse.ai. The Reddit community for Multiverse is https://reddit.com/r/Multiverselabs. Multiverse’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Multiverse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multiverse™ decentralized A.I. ecosystem is designed to enable the community to easily fund, train, and deploy machine-learning applications (planets) with their own custom tokens and decentralized economic systems.”

