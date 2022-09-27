MV Capital Management Inc. Has $251,000 Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MAR shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock traded up $2.17 on Tuesday, reaching $138.39. The stock had a trading volume of 86,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,102. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.