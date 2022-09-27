MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MV Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,177 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $77,790,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,934,000 after acquiring an additional 492,549 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 841.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 478,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,582,000 after acquiring an additional 427,451 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.33. 66,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,459. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.41 and its 200 day moving average is $146.04.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.