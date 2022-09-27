MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 347.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.73. The stock had a trading volume of 195,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,846. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.28.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

