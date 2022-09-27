Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $16.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Navient to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

NAVI stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14. Navient has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navient will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Navient by 15.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Navient by 87.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Navient during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

