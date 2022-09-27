NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading Down 4.5%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.47. 15,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,002,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,676,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after buying an additional 1,986,369 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,569,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,392,000 after purchasing an additional 994,490 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

