Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $16.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund (NBH)
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.