Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.38.

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.36. 780,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,763. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.59 and its 200-day moving average is $96.38. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 921.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $897,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

