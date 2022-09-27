New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:NYMTM)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:NYMTM opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $25.94.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

