NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTC:NLCP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from NewLake Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $0.35.

NewLake Capital Partners Stock Performance

OTC NLCP opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. NewLake Capital Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on NewLake Capital Partners from $38.00 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile

NewLake Capital Partners is a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators. Founded in 2019, it is a triple-net lease REIT that acquires industrial and retail properties through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases and build-to-suit projects. Its tenants are some of the leading operators in the U.S.

Further Reading

