NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.06

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.06 and last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 31847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

NEXT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47.

NEXT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.746 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 7.02%.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

