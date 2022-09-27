NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 40,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 389,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,165,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $904,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE NEE traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $80.77. The company had a trading volume of 317,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,016,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average of $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

