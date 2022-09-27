NFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One NFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $18.59 and $714,480.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,030.43 or 1.00000090 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058368 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010509 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064768 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co.

NFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists. The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.