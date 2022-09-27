NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,761 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.5% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.48.

NIKE stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.66. The stock had a trading volume of 428,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,786. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

