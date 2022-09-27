NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NKE. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.48.

NYSE:NKE opened at $96.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.31.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 610,398 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $101,742,000 after buying an additional 93,829 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,853,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,383 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

