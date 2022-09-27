Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.89 Million

Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, Nimbus Governance Token has traded down 51.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nimbus Governance Token has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $11,896.00 worth of Nimbus Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimbus Governance Token coin can now be bought for $0.0668 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010989 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Nimbus Governance Token Coin Profile
Nimbus Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,693 coins. Nimbus Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @nmbplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Nimbus Governance Token
