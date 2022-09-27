Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.89 Million

Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, Nimbus Governance Token has traded down 51.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nimbus Governance Token has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $11,896.00 worth of Nimbus Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimbus Governance Token coin can now be bought for $0.0668 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nimbus Governance Token Coin Profile

Nimbus Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,693 coins. Nimbus Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @nmbplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nimbus Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimbus Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars.

