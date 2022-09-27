Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.56

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.56 and last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 291342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Nomura Research Institute Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

