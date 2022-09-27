Nord Finance (NORD) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $174,636.00

Nord Finance (NORD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $174,636.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00011054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070612 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10794832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nord Finance is https://reddit.com/r/NordFinance. Nord Finance’s official website is nordfinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps.”

