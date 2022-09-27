North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 3,583 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 929,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,206. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

