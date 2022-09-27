North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,908 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after buying an additional 54,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,975.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 152,015 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,017,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 50,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,811. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.15. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $42.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

