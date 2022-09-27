North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $3.13 Million Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBW. State Street Corp increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 55.8% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBW stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.18. 411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,125. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $197.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.28% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

