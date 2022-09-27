North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 137 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Paychex comprises 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Paychex by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,714. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

