North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,209 shares during the quarter. VanEck Floating Rate ETF makes up 1.4% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 1.39% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $15,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 86.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.99. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,467. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.