North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 2,196 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 1.06% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 36,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,638,000 after purchasing an additional 303,178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.35. 134,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,159. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.01.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.