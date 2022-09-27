North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 259 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $164.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,835. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.11 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $142.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.92 and a 200-day moving average of $189.74.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.11.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

