North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 5,008 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.7% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $29,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $685,157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after buying an additional 3,865,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after buying an additional 3,373,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,759,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IVW stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.75. 52,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,270,550. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.68.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.