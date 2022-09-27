Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT) Short Interest Down 55.6% in September

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Northern Lights Acquisition Price Performance

Northern Lights Acquisition stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,780. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. Northern Lights Acquisition has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $30.47.

Get Northern Lights Acquisition alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Northern Lights Acquisition news, major shareholder Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $13,273,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northern Lights Acquisition Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the second quarter worth $193,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Lights Acquisition by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.