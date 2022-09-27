Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0758 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Northland Power Trading Down 3.1 %

NPIFF traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $30.03. 3,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87. Northland Power has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $36.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NPIFF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$46.25 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading

