Notis McConarty Edward Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Notis McConarty Edward increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 2.6% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Analog Devices by 92.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Analog Devices by 13.2% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.53. 63,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.47. The firm has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.53.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

