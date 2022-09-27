Notis McConarty Edward Sells 100 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

AVGO traded down $3.81 on Tuesday, hitting $458.45. 34,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,089. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.75. The firm has a market cap of $185.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $461.31 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

