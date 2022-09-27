Notis McConarty Edward Sells 730 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Amgen by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Amgen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,102,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,717,000 after acquiring an additional 36,821 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in Amgen by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 359,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,864,000 after buying an additional 47,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in Amgen by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 18,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.81. The stock had a trading volume of 37,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,915. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

