Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,933,000 after purchasing an additional 486,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,219,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.78. 104,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.67. The company has a market cap of $165.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

