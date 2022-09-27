Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Novartis comprises 2.2% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 200.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $74.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,933. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.67. The firm has a market cap of $165.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

